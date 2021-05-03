HIV patients can now receive their test results through an app

HIV patients can now receive their diagnostic test results directly on their smartphones through Roche Diagnostics' iThemba mobile application which was launched recently.

Roche Diagnostics says the mobile app provides support to HIV programs is available to health-care organisations that are willing to partner with the company.

Health-care organisations can choose if they want to implement the app on a region or country basis.

iThemba Life describes itself as a patient-centric disease management solution designed to address the complex logistics used for diagnostic result delivery in countries with the highest disease burdens.

Roche Diagnostic is a global pharmaceutical and diagnostics-focused company that uses science.

Sandra Orta , the Roche Diagnostic corporate general manager South Africa and head of management centre Sub-Saharan Africa said: “Roche is committed to putting patients at the forefront. With iThemba Life, people are empowered to play a more active role in their health, with easy access to result information, no matter their location, coupled with continuous disease educational elements.”

Orta added: “The use of mobile application for direct result delivery significantly improves our capabilities, providing patients tools for personalised disease management while improving clinic efficiency.”

Roche Diagnostics said the mobile application through a user interface helped people living with HIV receive test results. It also encouraged them to keep their appointments.

“It helps them receive recommendations to improve their disease management following their countries guidelines.”

The company said the content on the app would be educational.

“iThemba Life also allows clinics to easily identify patients eligible for differentiated service delivery programmes for simplified access to treatments.

Ezintsha divisional director Francois Venter said that if the app was implemented correctly, the innovation might help improve HIV viral suppression rates in the country.

“Remaining adherent to HIV treatment and care are crucial to achieving and maintain viral suppression. iThemba Life makes it possible for PLHIV to remain engaged in care, receive timeous HIV viral load results, and act timeously,” he said.

