Hollard Insurance Group appoints new CEO

This follows Ntombela’s announcement that he will be leaving the group to join his family in Ireland, where his wife was recently appointed to a senior position at an international company.

THE HOLLARD Insurance Group said that Willie Lategan, former CFO and currently CEO of Hollard’s short-term insurance arm, would take over from Saks Ntombela as Hollard Group CEO from July 1.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision given how much I believe in Hollard’s potential, but I could not see a way to operate a continent away from my young family. I am pleased to be able to hand over the reigns to someone as demonstrably capable as Willie,” said Ntombela in a statement.

Hollard chairperson Adrian Enthoven said Saks had successfully overseen a strategic re-organisation of the business and was also instrumental in the integration of the Regent business following its acquisition. He had also cemented the partnership with Tokio Marine.

“Perhaps most significantly, his steady hand guided Hollard through the Covid pandemic and ensured the organisation was well positioned for future growth,” said Enthoven.