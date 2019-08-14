People pass by an HSBC branch bank in the financial district in New York. Banking and financial services company HSBC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nico du Venage as head of global markets for South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Banking and financial services company HSBC on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nico du Venage as head of global markets for South Africa. Du Venage, who has been acting in the position since January, will report to HSBC South Africa CEO Mark Stadler and head of global markets for Europe Peter Nash.

He has been with HSBC for over 15 years, accruing extensive experience in a number of roles.

"We look forward to supporting Nico in his new role as he builds global markets further to address the evolving needs of our clients," Stadler said.

From its regional hub in Johannesburg, HSBC provides global reach and connectivity as well as in-depth local knowledge to its clients with international advisory, financing and trading needs. Cients are able to access proprietary research on economics, currencies, fixed income and climate change.

- African News Agency (ANA)