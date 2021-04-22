Huawei charges into electric vehicle market

Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled its electric vehicle (EV) range at the Auto Shanghai 2021 exhibition that started on Monday, April 19, and runs until April 28.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), a Chinese state-controlled broadcaster, Huawei will begin sales starting with an SUV from Chinese automaker SERES, with mass deliveries to begin in May.

Known globally for its affordable mobile devices, Huawei stepped into the EV emerging market and designed the SERES SF5, which can travel 180km in pure electric mode and boasts a cruising range of up to 1,000km in hybrid mode.

“A revolution in intelligent cars is looming, and Huawei will constantly conduct technological innovation to brighten the outlook for the sector,” said Wang Jun, president of Huawei’s intelligent automotive solutions unit.

Top Gear Philippines reported that Huawei’s SF5 range is equipped with the “Huawei DriveONE Three-in-One Electric Drive”, a system composed of a motor controller, a motor and a reducer. It is also fitted with Huawei’s operating, connection and sound systems and allows drivers to connect the car with smart devices at home.

Starting price for the four-wheel drive is US$38,000 and from US$33,377 for the two-wheel-drive version.

"This exciting announcement sets a precedent for both the consumer electronics industry and the new energy vehicle industry," said Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu.

"In the future, we will not only provide leading smart car solutions to help partners build better intelligent vehicles, but also help them sell those vehicles through our retail network across China,” he said.

