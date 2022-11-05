Huawei, iStore and Samsung face competition as new rival Xiaomi opens first store in SA

Major tech companies in South Africa, more, specifically smart phone providers, such as Huawei, iStore and Samsung are set to face some competition from a rival company opening its first store in the country. Xiaomi Corporation, a global consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company, officially opened its first store in South Africa on Friday.

Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City in Johannesburg, the store will sell Xiaomi smartphones and AloT products. Xiaomi customers can also take their devices for repairs to the store. Shoppers will get to see, touch and experience Xiaomi’s smart technology that is bringing innovation to everyone.

Xiaomi said that there will be exciting special offers and gifts for those who visit the store and make purchases, during the official store launch taking place on Saturday, 5 November 2022. This includes 50% off select items and 10% off select items for launch day only. Customers will also get a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699 with any smartphone they purchase at the store on launch day (all offers valid while stocks last), the tech company said.

Xiaomi is bringing its South African fans a wide array of choice of products to make their lives more convenient and easier. These include the Xiaomi 12 Series devices (Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite), Redmi Note 11 Series devices (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro) and Redmi 10 Series devices (Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C and Redmi 10 2022), which were all launched in the country this year. These devices come with stronger specs and features, and bring powerful upgrades to their camera systems, charging speeds and displays.

Redmi Note 11 Series: Flagship-level technologies Redmi Note 11 Series features a 108MP primary sensor in its camera setup, which allows people to capture and share moments of their life in high resolution and true-to-life detail. Boasting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz, Redmi Note 11 Series enhances the screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions, and it also registers more precise finger touches.

The series is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging. Redmi 10 Series: Surprising technologies at affordable prices Making exceptional performance available to more people, the affordable prices of the Redmi 10 Series devices make them popular and competitive in the South African market.

The price of Redmi 10A starts from R2,299 (RRP). Redmi 10C is R3,299 (RRP), while Redmi 10 2022 is (R3,999). Redmi 10A is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-rounded user experience at an affordable price, and it offers a large 6.53" HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as browsing content. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

It comes with a 13MP main camera for capturing and sharing life events and activities, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when taking portraits. Redmi 10C delivers professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone, making the most of your memories with its high-resolution 50MP camera that's perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments. It is equipped with a large 6.71" display, which is rare in its price segment. Redmi 10C is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built on flagship level 6nm process, offering a max clock speed of up to 2.4GHz to deliver efficient and powerful performance while conserving power.

In addition, Redmi 10C gives you a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts you through the day, allowing you to stay powered up while on the go. Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad-camera packed with smooth viewing along with a 90Hz 6.5" FHD+ DotDisplay, which lowers power consumption and extends battery life by adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which offers smooth day-to-day usage with an octa-core CPU. There’s also a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that provides enough power to last a full day.

Xiaomi 12 Series: Flagship smartphones for the photo enthusiasts Designed with the professional in mind, and featuring Qualcomm's mobile platform - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 sets the bar for next-generation computing with a cutting-edge 4nm technology process. Other standout features of this device are a 50MP Pro-grade main camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual speakers with SOUND by Harman Kardon, and 67W wired and 50W wireless turbo charging. This equates to 87% charged battery in just 30 minutes, and a full charge from flat takes around 46 minutes.