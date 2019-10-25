Humanising the digital space, African Bank opens new branch in Sandton









Mpho Mlambo - African Bank Sandton Branch. Image: Supplied. JOHANNESBURG - While some major South African banks are downsizing and planning on shutting down some of their branches, African Bank continues to expand and upgrade its branch network.

African bank announced the opening of its flagship branch in the banking mall in Sandton City, on Thursday.

Basani Maluleke, CEO of African Bank, said, “The opening of this new branch in Sandton City is another milestone for African Bank as we continue on our journey of creating more convenience for customers, diversifying our customer base and integrating our digital and physical channels. Our branch network is well-loved by our customers. We will continue to ensure that our branches are located and designed to augment the customer experience.”





According to Kena Setshogoe, African Bank Group Executive for Customer Engagement, opening in the heart of Sandton, a major commuter node for both formal and informal employees, will attract customers from as far as Tshwane, Eldorado Park, Orange Farm, Soweto, Lenasia and even Kempton Park. This branch enables African Bank to meet its customers where they are, thus reducing travel time and costs, which in turn will advance the lives of our customers.

From left to right Rowann Ramsamy Helen Nkwadi Florence Kgwadi Mpho Mlambo and Thandeka Masondo. Image: Supplied.

“We aim to provide our customers with more value than they expect, through the introduction of a number of concept services that range from a personalised Customer Service host to welcome customers, in branch Wi-Fi enablement for customers to leverage in-branch digital engagement, right through to self-service and assisted self-service functionality. The new Sandton branch sets the tone for our future new-look branches, bringing together our digital and physical channels to improve the overall in-branch experience and create a relaxed interactive environment designed to save time and facilitate conversations and learning.”





African Bank has 394 branches across South Africa. It has opened 11 new branches since October 2018 and has grown its permanent employee headcount across the branch network by 306 people. The Bank has also contracted 100 skilled contractors, who support customers in the branch network.





African Bank Sandton Branch Entrance. image: Supplied.

BUSINESS REPORT