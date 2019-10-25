JOHANNESBURG - While some major South African banks are downsizing and planning on shutting down some of their branches, African Bank continues to expand and upgrade its branch network.
African bank announced the opening of its flagship branch in the banking mall in Sandton City, on Thursday.
Basani Maluleke, CEO of African Bank, said, “The opening of this new branch in Sandton City is another milestone for African Bank as we continue on our journey of creating more convenience for customers, diversifying our customer base and integrating our digital and physical channels. Our branch network is well-loved by our customers. We will continue to ensure that our branches are located and designed to augment the customer experience.”