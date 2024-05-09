Independent Online
Independent Online
Thursday, May 9, 2024

IBM expands online software market to 18 African countries, including SA

The expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, the UK and the US, where the software is currently available, and it will now be available in 18 African countries. File image.

Published 51m ago

IBM said yesterday South Africa was one of 92 countries that it was expanding the availability of its software portfolio to, in AWS Marketplace, which is a digital catalogue from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software, such as AI, that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The expansion goes beyond Denmark, France, Germany, the UK and the US, where the software is currently available, and it will now be available in 18 African countries: Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

According to a Canalys study, cloud marketplaces have become the fastest-growing route to market for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software, expected to increase to $45 billion (R839.8bn) by 2025, up 84% CAGR over five years, a statement from IBM said. Marketplaces can also help to shorten the buying cycle, consolidate billing, and make it easier to scale software deployments more quickly.

BUSINESS REPORT

