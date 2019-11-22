At Bank Zero whoever calls a meeting also to take the minutes. Yesterday I chaired the board for 3 hours and today it took me the same amount of time to do the minutes. Major benefit is that I understand and remember the detail so much better. Highly recommended.— Michael Jordaan (@MichaelJordaan) November 20, 2019
If you want to live in the future, what you do is use google pixel 4 to record the entire session, that also auto transcribes it, then use a machine learning text summarization service, and you'll be able to create bullet points from that. All in real time.— Raccoon8182 (@Raccoon81823) November 21, 2019
Try AudioNote App. Not exactly one for apps but this thing helps. Make a pen note(heading) at any stage and when you playback the AudioNote click on the note and the applicable audio plays. Can also playback x2 speed.— Chris Bekker (@ChrisBekker1) November 20, 2019
The quality of your memory is dependent on the quality of your attention. The practice serves both. I like it.— Linda Roos (@linroos) November 20, 2019
Good idea. Because meetings - where minutes are kept and hours are wasted.— ME (@MarketsEconomy) November 20, 2019
- Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get rid of all large meetings, unless you’re certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.
- Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved.
- Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren’t adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.
- Don’t use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla. In general, anything that requires an explination inhibits communication. We don’t want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla.
- Communication should travel via the shortest path necessary to get the job done, not through the “chain of command."
