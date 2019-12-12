Spokesperson Johan Theron said the group lost R100m at Impala Rustenburg operations and R20m at the Marula mines when the country was plunged into darkness due to Stage 6 load shedding on Monday.
“The total impact on revenue will be more, because days leading up to Stage 6 load shedding our mines were not operating at 100percent capacity,” Theron said, adding that the group would give a detailed account of the losses when it releases its financial results next year. He said the mines were operating below capacity yesterday after Eskom implemented Stage 2 rotational load shedding until 11pm last night as a result of a shortage of capacity. Eskom reduced load shedding to Stage 2 from Stage 4 yesterday after several units being returned to service and localised flooding at its power stations subsided.
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa cut his working visit to Egypt short as the country plunged into darkness, sending shock waves across South Africa’s ailing economy.
Harmony Gold also announced the resumption of shifts at its nine South African underground mines from the start of yesterday’s afternoon shift.