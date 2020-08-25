Imperial Logistics earnings fall on costs

JOHANNESBURG - Imperial Logistics reported a 65 percent fall in full-year earnings on Tuesday, largely due to the impact of Covid-19 on revenue, associated once-off costs and impairments and further restructuring at home.

The ground freight firm handled fewer containers in the second half of its financial year due to lockdown restrictions in various countries.

April was the worst affected, with South Africa trading at about 55 percent of normal volumes, 70 percent in African regions and Europe traded at about 50 percent, it said.

Its African logistics business, mainly in South Africa, saw increased demand from fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare clients as the pandemic drove heightened demand and consumption. The firm added capacity to meet demand, it said.

Many of its markets have now eased lockdown restrictions and July and August have seen significant recovery “although volumes remain at pre-Covid-19 levels”, it said.