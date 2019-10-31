JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum said on Thursday gross tonnes milled at its managed operations decreased by 2.4 percent to 5.21 million tonnes during the quarter ended September 30 from 5.34 million tonnes in the prior period.
Implats attributed the reduction to lower production from Impala Rustenburg’s 1 Shaft as plans were progressed to outsource mining operations, and at Marula where the successful narrowing of the stoping width resulted in improved ore quality.
Platinum in concentrate of 280,000 ounces produced at managed operations was unchanged from the previous quarter.
Across all mining operations, managed and joint venture, platinum in concentrate production declined by 4.2 percent to 334,000 ounces, largely as a result of milling constraints experienced at Two Rivers and Mimosa.
Scheduled maintenance at the Zimplats smelter in Zimbabwe and at Impala Rustenburg’s acid plant impacted refined production, resulting in a build-up in concentrate stocks as expected.