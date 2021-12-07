Indefinite strike at Massmart ends after agreement by management and union
THE indefinite strike by 18 000 Massmart workers came to an end yesterday after an agreement penned by management and the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers’ Union (Saccawu).
The group said as part of the agreement, disputes related to strike action at Game, Makro and the wider group were permanently withdrawn, while the company revised its wage offer to Builders Warehouse from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.
“This has been a challenging time for those involved and we are pleased that the decision to end the strike will enable participating Saccawu members to return to work,” said the group.
Last month Saccawu embarked on a strike over wages and the unilateral changes to conditions of employment.
Among Saccawu’s demands was a 10 percent wage increase at Builders, the reinstatement of Game employees into their original jobs, and better car and mobile phone allowances for approximately 170 Makro customer relationship officers.
