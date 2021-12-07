Indefinite strike at Massmart ends after agreement by management and union

THE indefinite strike by 18 000 Massmart workers came to an end yesterday after an agreement penned by management and the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers’ Union (Saccawu).

The group said as part of the agreement, disputes related to strike action at Game, Makro and the wider group were permanently withdrawn, while the company revised its wage offer to Builders Warehouse from 4 percent to 4.5 percent.