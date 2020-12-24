International hotel brand launches its first property in SA

DURBAN - Last month international hotel brand Hilton Garden Inn opened its first property in South Africa. The Hilton Garden Inn is one of 18 of the Hilton’s brands. The 14-story, 203-room hotel which is located in Umhlanga, is the latest addition to the growing Hilton Garden Inn portfolio. The hotel offers 203 en-suite bedrooms which including four one bedroom suites; five accessible rooms, 55 twin bedrooms and 139 king bedroom rooms. Out of the 203 bedrooms, 112 are inter-connecting which is ideal for families. The new hotel is located within the business hub of the, mixed-use Umhlanga Arch only 20 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.

Other features of the hotel include a restaurant, a 24-hour, self-service retail space, outdoor heated swimming pool with ocean views and a fitness centre.

The Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch is a technologically advanced hotel which offers contactless check-in through Hilton’s Digital Key. Through this feature guests can check-in to the hotel online through our Hilton Honors App, choose their preferred room, access the guest lift and unlock their room door using their mobile phone.

As Hilton Garden Inn responds to the Covid-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government.

The new hotel is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection.

New standards for Hilton CleanStay that have been rolled out include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service, and flexible housekeeping options.

Lovet Robinson, General Manager said, “My team and I are blessed with supportive property ownership that entrusted us to operate this beautiful property with fantastic facilities. Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch with its bright, open and cozy feeling is a property to very easily fall in love with. I must commend my team for their dedication, support and enthusiasm during the last few months. With their hard work and attention to detail they have made the journey to open this hotel very enjoyable. It’s wonderful working with team members that have a passion for what they do. We have only known each other for a few months but we already feel like family”.

