CAPE TOWN – Investec Asset Management on Tuesday announced its new name and branding, Ninety One, which will be rolled out following completion of the firm’s demerger from Investec Group.
The demerger process was on track to take place in the first quarter of 2020, subject to Investec plc and Investec Limited shareholder approvals, a statement from the group said on Tuesday.
The new identity reflects the heritage of the firm. Investec Asset Management began as a start-up asset manager in South Africa in 1991.
It currently manages more than £118.9 billion (R2.3 trillion) for institutional and advisor clients from all over the world.
The new name, Ninety One, recognises the firm’s history while the brand proposition reflects the forward-looking, resilient and agile nature of the business, reads the statement.