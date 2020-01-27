CAPE TOWN - Investec Property Fund has sold its interests in Musina Mall in Musina, Limpopo, and Boitekong Mall, in Rustenburg, North West Province for R727 million.
The disposals were in line with a strategy of recycling capital through disposals, and redeploying it into long term value enhancing assets that provide better risk adjusted returns.
The disposals allow the fund to degear the balance sheet, and provide further funding capital for the Pan European logistics real estate and UK Fund strategies.