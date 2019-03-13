Investec once again excelled at the annual Africa Structured Products & Alternative Investments Conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Investec once again excelled at the annual Africa Structured Products & Alternative Investments Conference, hosted by Structured Retail Products, the leading online resource for the global structured products community. At this, the fourth edition of the prestigious awards, Investec picked up four accolades.



Investec beat off a number of major local and global houses in landing the Best Distributor (South Africa and Offshore), Best Performance and Deal of the Year – the Offshore Protected Share – Asia Pacific Basket.





The awards took place at a gala event in Cape Town, attended by leading South African and global banks, exchanges, law firms, technology providers and other financial markets service providers. The awards recognise the best performing structured products manufacturers, distributors and service providers in the market, as voted by the industry.





Brian McMillan from Investec Structured Products says the awards are an affirmation of the work Investec has done to establish structured products as an indispensable tool in realising specific investment strategies. “Investors are increasingly seeing the benefit of structured products in providing certainty of outcomes – with attractive pay-out profiles and protection – in uncertain, volatile times. The success of our numerous structures over the years attests to this.”





Structured products provide a pre-defined risk-and-return profile with returns linked to one or more underlying assets or indices, across currencies and geographies. Investec has launched 21 structured products in the past 12 months, 6 of which were offshore and 15 were rand-denominated local investments.





“We see considerable scope for the development of the structured product space, as part of a balanced portfolio. This includes retirement vehicles like retirement annuities, preservation funds and living annuities. We have already done a great deal of work in tailoring investments to comply with Regulation 28 of the Pension Fund Act and we see this as a growth area in the future,” Japie Lubbe concludes.





Investec Structured Products is an offering from Investec for Intermediaries which is focused on providing a holistic value proposition for financial intermediaries, helping them save, invest and trade on behalf of their clients. The offering brings together dedicated relationships, an integrated digital platform and client-focused solutions under a single Specialist Bank.



