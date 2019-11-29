Investec to sell 10% of asset manager in March spin-off









Anglo-South African financial services group Investec will sell about 10% of its asset management business, to be renamed Ninety One, when it is spun off as part of a demerger expected in March. Supplied JOHANNESBURG - Anglo-South African financial services group Investec will sell about 10% of its asset management business, to be renamed Ninety One, when it is spun off as part of a demerger expected in March.

Investec announced the structural overhaul last year in a move intended to strengthen the asset management business and Investec’s remaining banking and wealth operations.

In an update published on Friday, Investec said it plans to sell about 10% of Ninety One, which will be split between London and Johannesburg under a dual-listing.





The demerger, which requires shareholder approval, is expected to take place on March 13, it said.





Joint Chief Executive Fani Titi declined to say how much Investec hoped to raise from the share sale but said the move was aimed mainly at delivering long-term value and was in the interests of shareholders and clients.



