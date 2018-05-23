CAPE TOWN - The Apple iStore has launched its Annual Sale today which will take place until June 10. Some of the latest gadgets will be on sale at low prices.

The sale has a collection of products which range from iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple TV’s.

Customers can get up to R1000 discounted on an iPhone SE and have the option to purchase the phone either prepaid or via a 24 month contract with an iStore Card.

Picture: iStore Annual Sale. (Screengrab).





Take a look at some of the deals below:

Apple TV 4K





Apple Watch





Ipad





iMac





iPhone









READ ALSO: iPhone reveals battery replacement prices for SA

ALSO READ: Apple's new iOS update for longer battery life

TOP STORY: Shoprite Money - The new free banking service

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE