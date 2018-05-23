CAPE TOWN - The Apple iStore has launched its Annual Sale today which will take place until June 10. Some of the latest gadgets will be on sale at low prices.
The sale has a collection of products which range from iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches and Apple TV’s.
Customers can get up to R1000 discounted on an iPhone SE and have the option to purchase the phone either prepaid or via a 24 month contract with an iStore Card.
Picture: iStore Annual Sale. (Screengrab).
Take a look at some of the deals below:
Apple TV 4K
Apple Watch
Ipad
iMac
iPhone
iStore sale is now on! Happy shopping! https://t.co/VrSUt23XcJ pic.twitter.com/sahBqiMmUj
— MyiStoreSA (@MyiStoreSA) May 24, 2018
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE