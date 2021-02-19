Jacki Mpondo-Hendricks is new Chief Executive of SA United Business Confederation

CAPE TOWN - SOUTH African United Business Confederation (SAUBC) President George Sebulela, has announced the appointment of Jacki Mpondo-Hendricks as chief executive of the organisation.

Mpondo-Hendricks is the first black female president in 130 years at the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), and was among the Mail and Guardian’s top 50 most powerful and influential women in South Africa for 2020.

She was also nominated as a South African Women In Leadership Trailblazer Awards Finalist 2020, and has been shortlisted for the Gauteng Provincial Basadi Awards 2020 and the Presidential Marketing Advisory Council.

She has also received special recognition from the Kingdom Business Network and Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce Award, and China Chamber for Investment and Trade Promotion.

A seasoned Business Strategist, Marketer and Social Activist with over 25 years of global experience in all spheres of marketing within the public and private sector, Mpondo-Hendricks has contributed vastly to turnkey stakeholder relations management and global business development services.