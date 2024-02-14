Jobs are safe: The Body Shop in SA is not affected by collapse in the UK

The South African business would continue to operate as normal, Clocks Group said in response to a question from Business Report.

Clicks Group said on Wednesday that The Body Shop in South Africa would not be affected by issues affecting the UK operations of The Body Shop.

Employees at The Body Shop can breathe easier after the Clicks announcement amid a moribund South African economy, characterised by high unemployment.

Ethical cosmetics retailer The Body Shop has in the UK collapsed into administration this week after facing tough competition from newcomers in recent years, including from those also touting ethical credentials. However, The Body Shops’ 199 UK stores and online service would continued to trade, while administrators sought a way forward for the company.

Clicks Group has operated The Body Shop in South Africa under an exclusive long-term franchise agreement with The Body Shop International since 2001, and the contract, which involves more than 50 stores, was most recently extended in 2023.