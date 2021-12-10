JSE launches sustainability and climate change disclosure guidance for listed companies

THE JSE yesterday launched its Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Guidance consultation papers to promote transparency and good governance and guide listed companies on best practice in environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure. JSE chief executive Leila Fourie said: “In response to the rapidly evolving landscape of sustainability standards and frameworks, this guidance provides JSE-listed issuers with guidelines specifically tailored to the South African context, while being fully cognisant of global best practice. It is intended that this Disclosure Guidance will serve as an umbrella for sub-topic guidance as needed, with the first such guidance on Climate Disclosure to be released at the same time.”

The guidance consultation paper will be open for public comment between December 9 and February 28. The JSE said the Disclosure Guidance was intended to be helpful to companies to align with recent changes in global standards and international best practice, regardless of their experience in ESG reporting. “It is our hope that this set of guidance documents will be a valuable resource and tool to all our listed companies, regardless of size or sector. And we look forward to receiving your comments and feedback, as we refine this work in preparation for the final document to be published in 2022,” said Fourie.