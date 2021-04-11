JSE seeks to hire catalyst teachers for challenge
THE JSE, via its with its CSI programme, is offering unemployed graduates an opportunity to learn to become mentors or catalyst teachers as part of their personal development while giving back to their communities.
Ralph Speirs, JSE’s CSI official, said the catalyst teachers assist learners to master investing on the JSE’s Investment Challenge for the duration of the annual competition.
"This opportunity gives graduates that are interested to be catalyst teachers or mentors an opportunity to add to their skills set that may very well prepare them for employment in the future," said Speirs
Through the JSE Investment Challenge, the exchange aims to teach South African learners and students about investing on the JSE and the larger role that such investment plays in the country's economy.
Participating schools and tertiary institutions learn how to trade shares, among other listed financial instruments, on a simulated trading platform. The JSE Investment Challenge was developed to help spread financial literacy among the youth of South Africa.
The JSE said at present, the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Mpumalanga and North West did not have catalyst teachers.
Speirs said the JSE was aiming to recruit mentors for all provinces to cover as many schools in disadvantaged areas as possible. Catalyst teachers helped to “level the playing field”.
Catalyst teachers will receive a monthly stipend for the duration of the Investment Challenge.
Selected catalyst teachers would initially receive a two-day training session broken down into smaller blocks to familiarise them with the subject matter.
“Catalyst teachers’ learning journey continues past the two-day training and they will stay in touch with the Investment Challenge officials to provide support as and when they need it,” he said.
BUSINESS REPORT