JSE seeks to hire catalyst teachers for challenge

THE JSE, via its with its CSI programme, is offering unemployed graduates an opportunity to learn to become mentors or catalyst teachers as part of their personal development while giving back to their communities.

Ralph Speirs, JSE’s CSI official, said the catalyst teachers assist learners to master investing on the JSE’s Investment Challenge for the duration of the annual competition.

"This opportunity gives graduates that are interested to be catalyst teachers or mentors an opportunity to add to their skills set that may very well prepare them for employment in the future," said Speirs

Through the JSE Investment Challenge, the exchange aims to teach South African learners and students about investing on the JSE and the larger role that such investment plays in the country's economy.

Participating schools and tertiary institutions learn how to trade shares, among other listed financial instruments, on a simulated trading platform. The JSE Investment Challenge was developed to help spread financial literacy among the youth of South Africa.