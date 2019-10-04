Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced that the SABC will be receiving R2.1 billion on Monday as part of the R3.2 billion bailout.
The Minister said the money would be transfered to the SABC on Monday October 7.
The government has, however, set stringent conditions before the money is released, which include that the Public Broadcaster submit a list of identified initiatives for revenue enhancement and cost-cutting initiatives.
Briefing the media Ndabeni-Abrahams said the SABC had met most the conditions that were set out by government.
She said the balance of R1.1 billion would be forwarded to the broadcaster after it had met the outstanding set conditions or at lease have shown commitment to fully comply.