Officially unveiling the plaque of the new Isuzu Truck Service Centre in Durban are from left, Glynn Crookes, Paul Emanuel, Michael Sacke and Tony da Silva. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - A brand-new Isuzu truck service and parts centre recently opened its doors in Durban South. The centre will support three distinct commercial vehicle brands - Key Durban Truck Service Centre: the servicing and supply of parts for Isuzu trucks, Key Vehicle Management (KVM) which includes Key Hire, Key Smart Buy (Hire vehicle disposal outlet).

Paul Emanuel the Key Group Chairman said, "A new commercial vehicle service centre is not a choice made in isolation - it is a carefully pondered decision derived from strategic thinking over ten years. Instead of doubling up in the West at Pinetown, it made more strategic sense to bring support services to the market growth points - namely Durban South and Prospecton, from the Umgeni industrial area to Amanzimtoti".

This new Isuzu commercial centre is just off both the M4 and N2 highways, adjacent to the massive Clairwood Logistics Park which, at 358 000m2, is Fortress REIT Ltd.'s biggest national investment in industrial logistics property.

From an aftermarket perspective the real market interest lies in the one to ten-year market of which there are just over 5 000 Isuzu trucks to be serviced in KZN.

The Key Durban Truck Centre offers a workshop with six bays and a monthly 1 500 labour-hour capacity as well as a fully stocked Isuzu truck parts department

The new site has the latest equipment installed from an environmental aspect. This ranges from a covered ultra-modern wash-bay, grease traps and water storage with recycling to highly energy-efficient LED lights fitted at the facility.

Full workshop cleaning equipment has been installed and will be utilised daily to keep not only the workshop but the entire facility clean.

Key Durban Truck Centre makes this Key Group facility a very attractive place to work. The working areas are all under cover while LED energy saving lights have been installed across the entire facility, from workshops to offices and external lighting.

A driver rest room has been catered for, including a shower, rest facilities and a comfortable waiting area with refreshments.

A full suite of facilities caters for the well-being of all Key employees ranging from a kitchenette, canteen, storage facilities, showers, laundry facilities for technicians' overalls and parking.



Emanuel concludes: "This new workshop has been built around Isuzu Motors South Africa's global standards and systems, but more importantly, local requirements have also been accounted for".

