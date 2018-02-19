CAPE TOWN - KPMG is withholding from public scrutiny their investigative “rogue unit” report, according to Business Day.

The report as created by its international arm to look into work for the Guptas and the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

This comes after the firm has become embroiled in a public scandal, following the leaked Gupta emails.

The inquiry into the report started public hearings on Monday and was chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza.

Advocate Lerato Zikalala, presenting KPMG SA and KPMG International reportedly told the inquiry the legal team required instructions from clients on how and whether they would make the report available.

In a statement to Business Report today, KPMG said that they welcome the inquiry process and have in fact offered the report to the Inquiry to read.

“KPMG SA called for this independent inquiry and welcomes this process. The firm remains committed to fully cooperating with all requests and to this end has provided access to the KPMG International Investigative Report.

“Although the report by KPMG International did not find any evidence of illegal behaviour or corruption, it did find a number of instances in which our work fell well short of the quality we expect. We have sincerely apologised for these mistakes and instituted a number of reforms. As a consequence, a number of senior of people, including our former CEO has been held accountable and has left the firm”, said the firm.

Meanwhile, Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane has in September insisted that KPMG was not flawed.

"Is the report problematic? I want to say that the report by KPMG is not flawed. In fact, the report from KPMG confirms conclusively, deeply so, that there was prima facie wrongdoing in this organisation ... that they were people involved in really serious problems that are not tax related," Moyane told a media briefing in Pretoria.

"So I didn't find the report as flawed. On the contrary when the report was given to us, it gave one goose bumps that what Sikhakhane had unearthed was just a tip of the iceberg. That is why the [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the] Hawks requested from us a copy of the report and that is why the investigation is continuing."

