KPMG's SA arm to stop offering ’non-audit-related services’

By Reuters Staff

JOHANNESBURG - Global auditor KPMG's South Africa arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there.

KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over work it did for a company owned by the Gupta family, who have faced accusations of using their links to former President Jacob Zuma to unduly influence government decisions and the awarding of tenders, and over the collapse of small lender VBS Mutual Bank.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

A number of firms, including Barclays Africa and Sibanye-Stillwater, and the national government have stopped using KPMG.