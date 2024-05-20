Labour Court checks Numsa on RAF strike scrummage call

The Labour Court has ruled that the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) could only limit its strike at the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to a dispute related to a now abandoned retrenchment process, where the workers had been in an uproar over a unilateral change to their terms and conditions of employment. This comes as the RAF was granted an interim interdict by the Labour Court in March preventing the planned strike by Numsa members at the fund’s offices.

Labour Court Judge Robert Lagrange last week ruled that Numsa may only embark on protected strike action in respect of the dispute if a written strike notice was issued to the RAF with at least 48 hours’ notice of the commencement of the strike. Judge Lagrange said the strike notice by Numsa should have been on the issues for which mediation had been sought with the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). The issues at the CCMA were mainly about the restoration in terms and conditions of employment of employees affected by the entity's implementation of customer relationship management projects, outsourcing of the call centres, and placement of employees in new positions in terms of RAF’s new organogram.

“The respondents may only embark on protected strike action in respect of the dispute which was referred to conciliation on July 14, 2023 under CCMA case number HO77-23, if a written strike notice is issued to the applicant on at least 48 hours’ notice of the commencement of the strike,” Judge Lagrange said. Judge Lagrange said the court accepted that it appeared from the pleadings that the RAF understood that a main demand was suspension of the retrenchment process, which it claimed to have abandoned and was also aware that the placement question was another facet of the strike demands. “Even so, given the [Numsa] press release, which unequivocally, emphatically and publicly gave expression to four additional demands, it was incumbent on Numsa to clarify the demands which formed the subject matter of the strike,” he said.

“Even if the press release was not authorised, as Numsa claimed, it publicly called on workers to support a strike which extended to a wider range of demands than those in issue when the dispute was referred to conciliation. Numsa should have dispelled any confusion the press release could have caused about the ambit of the aims of the strike, but it did not.” “Numsa unnecessarily caused the RAF to approach the court on the first occasion for interim relief. However, there was no reason why the matter could not have been settled when Numsa offered to confine the strike to the two issues relating to outsourcing and placements.” Numsa on Friday said it was satisfied that Judge Legrange effectively dismissed, within the context of the right to strike on the issues between the parties, RAF’s claim that the union had no locus standi at RAF.

In a statement, Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Judge Legrange dismissed the RAF’s claims that Numsa should not be organising in its workplace because RAF was a “social benefits” agency and did not fall under transport. “Contrary to what the RAF claims, its status has not officially changed. RAF currently falls under the Ministry of Transport and the RAF board is appointed by the minister of transport,” she said. “However, with reference to the judgment of Judge Lagrange J, Numsa acknowledges that the strike notice was defective and Numsa has noted the court’s acceptance of Numsa’s suggestion as to how this is capable of being cured.