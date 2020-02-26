JOHANNESBURG - A labor union is trying to prevent Telkom SA SOC Ltd. from continuing with a plan to cut as much as 20% of its workforce to cope with falling sales in its landline business and a weak South African economy.
The Communication Workers’ Union and Telkom will appear in the Labour Court on Wednesday where the case will be heard, the union and Telkom said in text messages.
Telkom is rushing the process and hasn’t considered other alternatives to job cuts that could affect as many as 3,000 employees, the CWU said.