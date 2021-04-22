Labour unions declare wage dispute with Transnet

Two unions declared a dispute with Transnet on Thursday after wage talks broke down, and warned of possible strike action if the state-owned freight logistics firm failed to present a better offer.

The United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) baulked at Transnet's offer of a 3% wage hike - a figure they described in a joint statement as "so bad that organised labour can’t even present it to their constituents to obtain a revised mandate."

Transnet, which operates major ports and a huge railway network that transports minerals and other commodities for export, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under South Africa's labour relations laws, such disputes are referred to arbitration. If that fails to secure a deal, unions are permitted to ballot members for strike action.

