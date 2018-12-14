LG Electronics will be debuting a capsule-based craft beer making machine at the 2019 CES. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – LG Electronics will be debuting a capsule-based craft beer making machine at the 2019 CES. The machine called the LG HomeBrew has won the 2019 CES Innovation Award. The start of the art machine makes the craft beer brewing process incredibly simple due to its single-use capsules, optimised fermentation algorithm and convenient self-cleaning feature.

According to LG, it is the perfect product for any person that seeking the satisfaction of creating their own tasty, cold beer.

The capsules for the machine malt, yeast, hop oil and flavouring and with a single push of a button, users can relax as LG HomeBrew does the whole process from fermentation, carbonation and aging to serving and cleaning.

A companion app that is available on Android and iOS devices allows users of the machine to check on the status of HomeBrew at anytime, anywhere. The app is free.

The craft beer comes in five distinctive flavours including hoppy American IPA, golden American Plae Ale, full-bodied English Stout, zesty Belgian-style Witbier and dry Czech Pilsner.

LG HomeBrew can produce up to five litres of premium quality beer in around two weeks depending on the beer type.

Song Dae-hyun, the President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company said "LG HomeBrew is a culmination of years of home appliance and water purification technologies that we have developed over the decades.

