JOHANNESBURG - OUTtv South Africa, in partnership with MultiChoice and Canada’s OUTtv Network, will broadcast as a pop-up channel on DStv channel 198 from 4 October until 4 November 2018.

The channel will introduce diversity and innovation into the South African entertainment landscape. It will offer viewers premium programming aimed primarily at South Africa’s large and vibrant LGBTQI+ community and friends.

According to a statement, the channel will air a mix of movies, drama, lifestyle, comedy, reality, music and travel shows that appeal to the LGBTQI+ community, as well as a broader progressive audience.

"More than 80% of the content on this channel has never been seen in South Africa before, so DStv Premium and Compact Plus customers can look forward to a fresh and amazing viewing experience. The channel will include a diverse mix of programming including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Big Freedia Queen of Bounce, Deep Water, Wentworth, Degrassi: Next Generation and Hey Qween! as well as OUTtv original series Knock Knock Ghost, Sex & Violence, Shadowlands, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and Don’t Quit Your Gay Job," the statement read.

Some of the shows from the channel will be availble to customers on catch up. the app and the channel will also be streaming on DSTVNow.

Warren-Lee Whitcher, Managing Director of OUTtv SA said, “It is with a sense of great pride that we find ourselves, after a journey of 5 years, at the point of being able to bring a world-class entertainment product to South Africans. And also meaningfully drive and promote inclusion and the celebration of diversity within the countries television landscape. The OUTtv SA TV channel is the perfect 1st step in our mission of bringing our great quality and diverse content to SA audiences.”

Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment for MultiChoice, said, “At Multichoice we celebrate diversity and are committed to providing a platform that allows multiple voices to be heard. We look forward to offering this pop-up to our customers in South Africa.”

Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv Network said, “We are delighted to introduce OUTtv to South Africa and to share our original programming with a bigger audience. We also look forward to continuing OUTtv’s international expansion and welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships to build on our efforts in South Africa, New Zeal and and Canada."

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE