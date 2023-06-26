Liquid expands Broadband service in Eastern Cape

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has launched a new office in East London in the Eastern Cape. The development will see the creation of hundreds of much-needed jobs in the province.

During the launch on Thursday, Deon Geyser, Chief Executive Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, South Africa said the company has invested over R300 million into extending its operations in the region. Liquid said it has also invested in a raft of initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and empowering people living in the Eastern Cape with digital skills. Geyser said Liquid connected more than 900 government buildings to broadband services, and in the process created more than 600 jobs - some of them were temporary.

“The new East London office establishes a local presence for Liquid in the province, reinforcing our commitment to providing best-in-class service by leveraging advanced technology, offering exceptional customer support, prioritising security, maintaining compliance, and driving innovation,” said Geyser. “The business strives to exceed our client’s expectations and empower them to succeed in the dynamic and digitally connected world.” Access to broadband services in South Africa remains unequal and expensive.

While there are around 41.2 million internet users in South Africa, the country’s online penetration rate is 68.2% of the total population. “This move allows local enterprises, government, and businesses – large and small – to join the digital revolution through Liquid’s services, empowering them on their digital transformation journeys,” Geyser said. “In addition to bringing access to high-speed connectivity and digital services, businesses in the Eastern Cape will have access to best-in-class Liquid employees who will partner with them on their digital transformation journeys.”

Geyser said Liquid’s continued investments in the region were beyond access to connectivity. “We firmly believe in the all-round development of the community, and that is why in 2021, we opened our first Digital Learning Centre in Mthatha,” said Geyser. “To date, we have upskilled over 150 unemployed youths and learners.

“This initiative formed part of Liquid’s commitment to empowering young South Africans and future entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to become part of the digital revolution.” Lindelwa Dakada, Deputy Director General responsible for ICT in Eastern Cape said: “We are hoping that we will be able to achieve more with our partnership with Liquid. “We are also hoping to resolve more issues together because if we are working together it makes things easier.”