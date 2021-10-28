Load shedding tips for SME owners in the country

In a bid to provide small businesses with instant financial assistance to survive the latest round of load shedding has been launched in Cape Town, the “SME Load shedding Task Force” was launched by Lulalend, a fin-tech business that offers real time business funding to South African small businesses and which counts the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) amongst its investors. Lulalend CEO Trevor Gosling said the task force had been reinstated to prioritise applications and provide an almost instant response to businesses in crisis due to load shedding.

“Many small businesses do not have the necessary backing to survive such interruptions, especially after the strain they have been put under during lockdown. Lulalend is stepping in where traditional banks are failing to come to the rescue of small businesses in need of emergency financial assistance. Under normal circumstances, funding applications are processed by Lulalend within 24 hours. The emergency task force will, however, fast-track the process further to provide an almost instant response for businesses that are severely affected by Eskom’s power interruptions,“ Gosling said. Gosling said load shedding has led to the company seeing a spike in bridging finance applications from small businesses.

“This worrying trend, combined with the fact that for many SMEs, the next few weeks of peak season activity determine whether they make an annual profit, prompted the creation of the special emergency response task force. “By setting up our emergency response task force, we are now able to prioritise any applications when the applicant tells us it’s load shedding-related,” he said. How to apply