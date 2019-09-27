During Loot’s Birthday month their customers can expect birthday specials as well as five sweet deals per week. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Since loot.co.za launched, it has become one of South Africa’s favourite online shopping destinations. This October Loot.co.za celebrates its Sweet 16th Birthday.

To celebrate 16 years of being one of the top online retail stores in South Africa Loot.co.za is offering shoppers the choice of more than 14 million products across 17 departments, which include books, electronics, fashion, toys, games, outdoor, DIY, health and geauty, kitchen, home and more.

According to a survey carried out in 2018, electronic are the most popular product set with demand at more than 57 percent, while beauty products were the least popular with demand at about 24 percent.

The online retailer has established itself as a solid and reputable ecommerce store with great customer service, a very competitive free delivery threshold – free economy courier delivery in South Africa when you spend R350 or more.