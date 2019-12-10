CAPE TOWN – Loot.co.za, one of South Africa’s leading online retailers, has partnered with Pargo, a smart logistics company that solves challenges of last-mile distribution, to give customers access to 2 500 Pargo Pick-up Points across South Africa.
The new online order collection option enables Loot.co.za to offer online shoppers an alternative to traditional home delivery.
South Africa’s leading Click and Collect solution, Pargo, offers customers an innovative delivery method, with the option to collect their online shopping at a local Pargo Point at a time that suits them.
In business since 2015, Pargo offers the largest network of Pick-up Points in South Africa through well-known retail stores, which include Clicks, FreshStop at Caltex, Lewis, Spar and many more. From small-town Musina in the northernmost part of Limpopo to the shores of Gansbaai in the deep south of the Western Cape, Pargo Pick-up Points cover 87 percent of the nation’s postal codes.
Loot.co.za and other online retailers are experiencing challenges tapping into South Africa’s full eCommerce potential due to logistics obstacles. eCommerce is growing rapidly but big parts of the population are excluded from online shopping.