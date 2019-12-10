Loot.co.za links up with Pargo to provide 2500 Pick-up Points nationwide









CAPE TOWN – Loot.co.za, one of South Africa’s leading online retailers, has partnered with Pargo, a smart logistics company that solves challenges of last-mile distribution, to give customers access to 2 500 Pargo Pick-up Points across South Africa. The new online order collection option enables Loot.co.za to offer online shoppers an alternative to traditional home delivery. South Africa’s leading Click and Collect solution, Pargo, offers customers an innovative delivery method, with the option to collect their online shopping at a local Pargo Point at a time that suits them. In business since 2015, Pargo offers the largest network of Pick-up Points in South Africa through well-known retail stores, which include Clicks, FreshStop at Caltex, Lewis, Spar and many more. From small-town Musina in the northernmost part of Limpopo to the shores of Gansbaai in the deep south of the Western Cape, Pargo Pick-up Points cover 87 percent of the nation’s postal codes. Loot.co.za and other online retailers are experiencing challenges tapping into South Africa’s full eCommerce potential due to logistics obstacles. eCommerce is growing rapidly but big parts of the population are excluded from online shopping.

Logistics challenges include a lack of conclusive addresses in informal settlements, strict security measures in housing estates and office buildings, as well as expensive and difficult-to-reach rural areas. Pargo’s innovative last-mile delivery solution caters to these shoppers who were previously excluded from the convenience of online shopping.

“Loot’s exponential growth as a leader in online retail demonstrates a need for eCommerce in South Africa. However, the vast majority of South Africa is excluded from enjoying our services because traditional delivery doesn't cater for everyone. Pargo’s network of Pick-up Points will allow us to reach the customers we cater for that initially couldn’t benefit from our service,” said Loot’s chief executive Greg le Roux.

Since launching their online retail store in 2003, Loot.co.za has grown monumentally, currently offering their customers a diverse range of 17 million products that span 17 departments, including: books, DVDs, music, games, electronics, toys, as well as baby, kitchen and office supplies.

“Pargo is ready to provide Loot and their customers with not only the best Click and Collect Pick-up Point solution, but a customer-centric service that prioritises convenience and access for anybody in Africa,” said Pargo co-founder Lars Veul.

With 81.4 percent of global shoppers using the leading customer-centric delivery method for online retail as their preferred alternative, a growing number of South African online shoppers are joining the hype of Click and Collect.

WATCH:









BUSINESS REPORT