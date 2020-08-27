Luno expands Bitcoin trading exchange to Australia

JOHANNESBURG - South African cryptocurrency platform Luno is expanding into Australia as Bitcoin rallied 59 percent this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Australia’s trading in Bitcoin reached a new record in February, the numbers are still lower than expected considering the size of the country’s economy and economic indicators, Luno General Manager Marius Reitz said in an interview.

This make the country an ideal expansion target for the cryptocurrency exchange, that also operates in several other markets, including South Africa, Nigeria, and the UK, he said.

According to Bitcoin.com, crypto-based merchant trade in Australia reached almost $74,000 (R1.25 million) in February, up from $44,000 (R744207.20) in January. Australia has seen a five-fold increase in the number of fintech companies in five years, and has a supportive regulatory environment, said Reitz.

The exchange, which trades Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Litecoin, recently also started trading in Zambia and Uganda, he said. The South African company employs 350 people across offices in Africa, Europe and Asia.