Luno hits 7 million customer milestone

Luno South Africa’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, said yesterday it now had 7 million customers, or wallets, only seven weeks after reaching the milestone of 6 million customers.

“The business has grown rapidly due to the simplicity of its online and mobile platforms, offering education, bank-grade security and self-regulation. It is actively working with regulators and banks to safely increase access to cryptocurrencies,” it said.

Luno was ranked in the top six cryptocurrency exchanges globally in the latest CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark and received the top-tier AA rating. “Reaching 7 million wallets demonstrates the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies across the globe,” Luno said.

It said Bitcoin’s strong rally this year had fuelled more interest in cryptocurrencies, which had translated into greater customer activity and many new app installs. Crypto-related investments are not regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) or any other body in South Africa.

The FSCA has warned that consumers should understand what they are investing in and the financial risks.