Luno, a South African cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced faster and automated withdrawals to its South African customers at no additional charge. Photo: Luno DURBAN - Luno, a South African cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced faster and automated withdrawals to its South African customers at no additional charge. This means customers are no longer restricted to daily withdrawal schedules.

We’re now offering instant automated withdrawals for our Standard Bank customers. This means you can now receive payments within a few minutes when withdrawing funds directly from your Luno account into your Standard Bank account. pic.twitter.com/FktPBsPCe8 — Luno (@lunomoney) January 23, 2020

"Luno customers wanting to withdraw their rands on the Luno platform can now count on real-time processing instead of waiting for manual batch payments, which have traditionally taken place twice a day," said Marius Reitz, Luno GM for Africa.

In particular, Standard Bank account holders will receive their rands within minutes. Customers using other South African banks are able to request withdrawals for immediate processing, which will be subject to the standard processing time required for all inter-bank transactions.

Instant payments will soon be added to the Luno platform for non-Standard Bank customers at a low additional fee.

"This service has been launched in response to customer feedback. For us, it is a step towards improving the on- and off-ramps to cryptocurrency. The instant withdrawal and payment feature will support our customers’ requests for faster processing times," said Reitz.

Luno also recently launched recently introduced Bitcoin Cash (BCH) on its exchange, which enables Luno customers to buy, sell and store BCH on the platform.

In September 2019, the cryptocurrency exchange announced that it has 3 million customers (wallets) spanning 40 countries.

The company was founded in 2013 by two South Africans Marcus Swanepoel, a former investment banker, and Timothy Stranex. Luno is headquartered in London and has more than 300 employees across offices in South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria and Singapore.

