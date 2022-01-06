Maersk overtaken as world’s No. 1 shipping line by MSC

The Danish carrier has been overtaken by Mediterranean Shipping Co. in terms of capacity, according to data compiled by Alphaliner and published on Wednesday.

MSC’s fleet can carry 4 284 728 standard 20-foot containers, 1 888 more than Maersk, giving both a market share of 17 percent.

Maersk, which first entered containerised trade in 1975, has held the top spot for decades. The carrier has been a pioneer in the industry, often breaking records by building the biggest ships. More recently, it has invested in vessels that can sail on carbon-neutral methanol. It still has the most capacity in terms of owned vessels: MSC has about 65 percent of its capacity from chartered ships, whereas Maersk only has 42 percent.

After struggling to make money for much of the past decade, the container shipping industry has just had its most profitable year ever as pandemic-driven demand for consumer goods strains capacity on vessels. Freight rates out of Shanghai have jumped about fivefold over the past 18 months.