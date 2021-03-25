Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia co-chief executive
DURBAN - Magda Wierzycka, the co-founder and co-chief executive of Sygnia, will resign from the company effective May 31, according to a SENS statement.
Wierzycka will continue to be involved with Sygnia, a financial services company, as a non-executive director. Wierzycka and her associates will also retain their majority shareholding in the company.
Wierzycka, who was born in Poland, has held the role of Sygnia chief executive since its inception 2006.
David Hufton, who currently shares the role with Wierzycka, will be sole chief executive from June 1.
Hufton joined Sygnia in July 2018, when he was appointed as deputy chief executive. Two years later, in April 2020, he was appointed as joint chief executive.
Sygnia’s board of directors thanked Wierzycka for her dedication and devotion to the company.
The board said they were confident that Hufton and the current management team were well positioned to steer Sygnia into its next chapter.
Sygnia in 2020 reported a 66.6 percent increase in headline earnings per share to 146.4 cents a share.
The company also reported that revenue was up by 30.1 percent to R661 million, with new products and services launched during the year, in line with its interpretation of customers’ demands and regulatory trends, contributing to the growth in its revenue.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE