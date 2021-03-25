Magda Wierzycka to step down as Sygnia co-chief executive

DURBAN - Magda Wierzycka, the co-founder and co-chief executive of Sygnia, will resign from the company effective May 31, according to a SENS statement.

Wierzycka will continue to be involved with Sygnia, a financial services company, as a non-executive director. Wierzycka and her associates will also retain their majority shareholding in the company.

Wierzycka, who was born in Poland, has held the role of Sygnia chief executive since its inception 2006.

David Hufton, who currently shares the role with Wierzycka, will be sole chief executive from June 1.

Hufton joined Sygnia in July 2018, when he was appointed as deputy chief executive. Two years later, in April 2020, he was appointed as joint chief executive.