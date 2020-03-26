Major supermarket's online delivery service to continue during the lockdown

DURBAN - The online delivery services offered by South African retailers are currently in high demand as people continue stockpile good and choose to stay indoors to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus. During the national lockdown people will be restricted to their homes and will rely on these delivery services to meet their needs. Checkers said that their delivery service Sixty60 will continue to deliver groceries and household essentials during the lockdown period but deliveries may take longer than an hour given the high order volumes which impacts delivery speed. During lockdown orders have been limited to a maximum of 30 items in total d individual products are limited to three per customer. Steps have also been taken to ensure contactless deliveries are made at customers’ homes.

According to the retailer, product pricing in the app is the same as what customers would pay in-store. At the moment there is no delivery fee and Sixty60 will continue to offer this service free-of-charge until 16 April. A nominal delivery fee will be introduced thereafter.

As food is an essential service, Woolworths Online will continue to deliver food.

The retailer said, "We have had unprecedented demand, but we are working working round the clock to deliver customer orders, safely. We have limited stock to 5 per item, to deter panic buying. We were one of the first to implement a ‘no contact’ deliver process to keep our customers and drivers safe. We have also added additional vehicles to make sure we deliver on time. We are continuing to work on increasing capacity to meet the increase in demand".

Pick n Pay's delivery service has been very popular with consumers.

The retailer said, "Our online service has been popular with customers and we will continue to serve our online customers with essential products during the lockdown. We are working really hard to get groceries to as many customers as we can, and as quickly and efficiently as possible".

