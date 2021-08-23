Marketing Grit offers free marketing training to small businesses in Cape Town

IN AN effort to uplift business owners in Cape Town, the Marketing Grit is offering a four-part training course to local entrepreneurs that own or operate a business. Business owners in Masiphumelele and Ocean View may take part in the initiative at no charge. This project is part of Marketing Grit’s community-based initiative to uplift local business owners through learning the fundamentals of commerce of marketing across three main modules, ie Branding & Planning, Marketing & Social Media, and Accounts.

Marketing Grit is a Cape Town-based boutique marketing and digital agency that fuses “solid” strategy, creativity and experience to create a unique offering that makes a positive difference to brands that desire accelerated and sustainable success. According to the agency, the four “Saturday” session course takes place at the Ocean View Clubhouse, Ocean View Sports Ground in Milky Way, starting on Saturday (August 28); followed by two sessions on September 4 and 11, and the final session on Saturday, October 2. “All sessions begin at 1pm and run for 60 to 90 minutes. There are no registration fees, nor charges for the course. However, delegates must attend all four sessions, which are conducted in English. Upon completion of the course a certificate will be awarded,” the agency said.

Delegates must have an existing business, a smartphone with data, basic computer literacy as well as a great attitude and willingness to learn. Free templates and marketing tools will be provided. Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn at all times. “Owing to Covid-19 protocols, seating is limited, so book today https://bit.ly/3zPVOIv. Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, August 25. Successful applications will be notified within 24 hours of applications closing.” Enquiries: [email protected]

The course is developed by the founder and co-owner of Marketing Grit, Noëleen Bruton. Bruton said: “After years of working in the corporate environment, I decided to start my own business – a specialist marketing consultancy offering strategic support, digital strategy, and implementation. I believe that my extensive cross-industry experience enables me to create a unique offering for small to medium-sized local companies to survive and indeed thrive in these challenging times. “We are discussing the possibility of up-skilling members of the local community to provide some of the services that established and new businesses may require – such as logo development, photography, printing of flyers etc.”