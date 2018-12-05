JOHANNESBURG - Marriott International’s European-inspired lifestyle brand, AC Hotels by Marriott, said on Wednesday it had opened a hotel in Cape Town, marking the debut of the brand in Middle East and Africa. "The opening of this hotel reinforces our commitment to driving growth for our lifestyle brands in South Africa in response to a continued demand from discerning travelers seeking hotels with style and functional design, while also providing unique and authentic experiences," Marriott International president and managing director for Middle East and Africa Alex Kyriakidis said.

The AC Hotel Cape Town Waterfront hotel boasts several "green" initiatives, including a desalination plant; population sensor lighting to save power; heat pumps to supply hot water, eliminating the use of heat elements, as well as biodegradable straws and packaging.

The hotel is a significant addition to Marriott International’s fast-growing portfolio in South Africa. Protea Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Autograph Collection, Westin and Sheraton are some of the other brands with a presence in the country.

- African News Agency (ANA)