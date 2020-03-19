Massmart to close non-performing stores in SA

Massmart owns brands such as Game, Makro, Builder’s Warehouse, Cambridge Food, Dion-Wired, Jumbo and CBW. It said the ongoing process would affect Dion-Wired and Masscash outlets.





In July 2019 Massmart Holdings' share price declined by more than 17 percent on the JSE after the group said it expected to report a decline in earnings across all of its four divisions for the six months to end June, mainly impacted by losses in Massdiscounters.





It was reported that the group's losses were expected to widen to R395 million and R425 million compared to last year’s loss of R95m.





The loss in the division was expected to turn the group’s headline earnings of R204.1 million reported in 2018 to a loss of between R530 million and R550.4 million during the period.





Later in the year the group hit the brakes on paying dividends in the half-year to June as the group pushed into the red on spiralling costs and lower profits.





At the time Massmart said that its total expenses jumped 11.8 percent during the period, while comparable expenses increased 9.2 percent.