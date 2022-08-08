Master Drilling forecasts robust interim earnings growth

Master Drilling Group, the international specialist drilling company, said its earnings per share (Eps) was expected to be between 47.2 percent and 67.2 percent higher for the six months to June 30, compared with the same period a year before.

Eps was expected to be between 128.40 and 145.80 cents per share compared to the 87.20 cents for the six months ended June 30, 2021, the group said in a trading statement.