Mastercard offers cardholders 75% off online study fees
JOHANNESBURG - Unicaf, an online and on-campus learning platform, has entered into a two-year partnership with Mastercard to offer its premium cardholders 75 percent scholarships for online and on-campus studies at Unicaf’s partner universities.
In a statement on Wednesday, Mastercard said that, starting in the first quarter of 2021, Mastercard Gold, Platinum, World and World Elite cardholders across 12 countries will be able to select from a wide range of high-quality degree programmes offered by Unicaf’s partners and only pay 25 percent of the total fees in flexible, manageable monthly instalments over the period of the programme.
The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.
A recent Mastercard study on consumer spending has revealed that people have been changing the way they learn new skills by transitioning to online studying as they adapt to the ‘next normal’.
Fifty percent of respondents in Nigeria, 48 percent in Ghana and 47 percent in Kenya have enrolled at an online university since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“We are committed to offering Mastercard customers the opportunity to earn internationally recognised bachelor, Master’s or doctoral degrees at a fraction of the cost through the Unicaf-Mastercard scholarship,” said Unicaf CEO Dr Nicos Nicolaou.
“This partnership will provide a degree-earning opportunity to Mastercard customers and we are incredibly proud to have this partnership with an organisation like Mastercard.”
“We are extremely excited to partner with Unicaf to offer our premium cardholders access to internationally recognised degrees at discount. As consumers in our markets embrace online learning, this is how we show dedication to our premium cardholders, by offering value through lifestyle benefits and rewards that are perfectly matched to their new routines,” said Mastercard country manager, West Africa, Ebehijie Momoh.
African News Agency