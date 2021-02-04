Mastercard offers cardholders 75% off online study fees

JOHANNESBURG - Unicaf, an online and on-campus learning platform, has entered into a two-year partnership with Mastercard to offer its premium cardholders 75 percent scholarships for online and on-campus studies at Unicaf’s partner universities.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mastercard said that, starting in the first quarter of 2021, Mastercard Gold, Platinum, World and World Elite cardholders across 12 countries will be able to select from a wide range of high-quality degree programmes offered by Unicaf’s partners and only pay 25 percent of the total fees in flexible, manageable monthly instalments over the period of the programme.

The countries include Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia.

A recent Mastercard study on consumer spending has revealed that people have been changing the way they learn new skills by transitioning to online studying as they adapt to the ‘next normal’.

Fifty percent of respondents in Nigeria, 48 percent in Ghana and 47 percent in Kenya have enrolled at an online university since the coronavirus pandemic began.