Medical scheme members not likely to pay arm and a leg for Covid vaccine

CAPE TOWN - The inclusion of Covid-19 vaccine to medical scheme benefits is not likely to substantially increase medical aid payments by members, Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) acting GM for Stakeholder Relations Mmatsie Mpshane said Wednesday.

The CMS has been coordinating public-private sector collaboration aimed at ensuring universal access to vaccines when it is available in South Africa, in line with the country’s priorities and individual health needs.

Covid-19 vaccine has been included in the Prescribed Minimum Benefits of medical schemes, amendments that had also recently been approved by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, Mpshane said in a statement.

The amendments include for the screening, diagnostic tests, medication, medical management including hospitalisation and treatment complications, and rehabilitation of Covid-19.

The CMS said the ongoing public-private approach hopes to provide equitable access to some 67 percent of the population with vaccines, to achieve herd immunity.