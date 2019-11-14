JOHANNESBURG - Mediclinic International Plc reported a 4% rise in half-year core earnings on Thursday as the company’s Swiss business adjusted to regulatory changes and its South African and Middle Eastern operations performed well.
The private healthcare group, listed in London and Johannesburg, said it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 222 million pounds ($284 million), up 4% from 213 million pounds a year earlier.
It also said revenues rose around 9% in the six months ended Sept. 30, as it adapted to stricter regulations in Switzerland that had hobbled growth and put pressure on margins.