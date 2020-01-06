To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Built on the foundation of more than three decades, the technologically advanced Mercedes-Benz Learning Academy (MBLA) is MBSA’s flagship training facility. As an important feeder of technical skills for the benefit of the South African automotive skills workforce, the MBLA also ensures skills transfer and job creation for youth.

As a certified Top Employer, MBSA prides itself in its efforts to produce a world-class skilled workforce through its focus on education, learning and technical skills development.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Driving youth potential through skills development

The MBLA offers three training competencies at its facility: Shopfloor Skills, Apprenticeships and Advanced Technology. Since its inception in 2016, the Academy has enrolled over 800 learners into the Shopfloor Skills Programme with more than 522 of these learners placed into permanent jobs.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Academy supports the provision of learners and training for a variety of external organisations – both public and private – reaching beyond the boundaries of the automotive industry, and continues to play an integral role in the support of new industries entering the East London Industrial Development Zone (ELIDZ).

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The existence of the Academy has proven to be a unique resource for a variety of initiatives and is anticipated to be of huge benefit to the Mercedes-Benz Plant and its Suppliers in preparation for the production of the new C-Class.



