Mercedes-Benz sells West Gauteng car and truck dealerships

MERCEDES-BENZ South Africa (MBSA) is disposing of the passenger car business of its Gauteng West own retail operations, as well as a portion of commercial vehicle business, in Sandown Motor Holdings, to the Motus Group.

MBSA said Friday the disposal for an undisclosed sum formed part of MBSA’s implementation of Project FOCUS, which resulted in the spin-off of Daimler Truck AG.

The aim was to enable Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Daimler Truck AG greater entrepreneurial flexibility and agility, the independence to focus on electric mobility transformation, better customer centricity and to unlock their full potential, MBSA said in a statement.

Co-CEO Mercedes-Benz Cars and Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz South Africa Mark Raine said: “MBSA’s proposed sale of Sandown Motor Holdings is the next logical step in the growth of our company.